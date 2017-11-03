South China Sea not an issue with United States, says Beijing
The South China Sea was not an issue between China and the United States, and Washington is expected to make a positive contribution instead of stirring up trouble, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang said on Friday.
Zheng was speaking at a briefing about next week`s visit to China by U.S. President Donald Trump.