South Korea conducts bombing drill as US, Seoul discuss tougher sanctions on North

Seoul: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and South Korea`s foreign minister agreed to consider tougher sanctions against North Korea following the North`s launch of a ballistic missile that flew over Japan on Tuesday, South Korea said.

Yoon Young-chan, a spokesman for the presidential Blue House in Seoul, told a briefing that South Korean fighter jets conducted bombing drills at a firing exercise ground after Pyongyang`s latest missile launch.

Separately, the South`s Yonhap news agency cited an unidentified Blue House source as saying the U.S. military was considering the deployment of strategic assets to the Korean peninsula.