South Korea military to conduct joint drill with US B-1B bombers today

South Korea`s military plans to conduct a joint drill with two US supersonic B-1B Lancer bombers on Tuesday as part of a scheduled exercise.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 08:34

Seoul: South Korea`s military plans to conduct a joint drill with two US supersonic B-1B Lancer bombers on Tuesday as part of a scheduled exercise, a South Korean air force official said.

The official told reporters during a briefing the drill will also involve two South Korean F-15K fighter jets without elaborating on the nature of the drill or when it will be carried out.  

South Korea, US B-1B Lancer bombers, F-15K fighter jets, North Korea

