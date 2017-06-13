close
South Korea names new unification minister to handle North Korea ties

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday nominated a veteran government official with long experience in handling ties with North Korea as his new unification minister.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 11:21

Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday nominated a veteran government official with long experience in handling ties with North Korea as his new unification minister.

The nominee, Cho Myoung-gyon, has deep understanding of the new administration`s North Korea policy and the issues facing the two Koreas, the presidential office said.

South Korea North Korea Moon Jae-in Cho Myoung-gyon Seoul Pyongyang

