South Korea names new unification minister to handle North Korea ties
South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday nominated a veteran government official with long experience in handling ties with North Korea as his new unification minister.
The nominee, Cho Myoung-gyon, has deep understanding of the new administration`s North Korea policy and the issues facing the two Koreas, the presidential office said.