हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

South Korea, North Korea agree to restore military hotline: Seoul official

North and South Korea agreed on Tuesday to restore a military hotline, an official said, less than a week after a civilian cross-border phone link was reopened.

AFP| Updated: Jan 09, 2018, 14:54 PM IST
Comments |
South Korea, North Korea agree to restore military hotline: Seoul official

Seoul: North and South Korea agreed on Tuesday to restore a military hotline, an official said, less than a week after a civilian cross-border phone link was reopened.

The North said during the rivals` first formal talks in more than two years that a link in the western part of the border had been put back into action, the South`s vice unification minister Chun Hae-Sung told reporters in Seoul.

"Accordingly, our side decided to start using the military telephone line, starting 8am tomorrow."

Tags:
South KoreaNorth Korearestore military hotline: Seoul official
Next
Story

China denies plans to set up military base in Pakistan

Trending