South Korea, North Korea agree to restore military hotline: Seoul official
North and South Korea agreed on Tuesday to restore a military hotline, an official said, less than a week after a civilian cross-border phone link was reopened.
AFP| Updated: Jan 09, 2018, 14:54 PM IST
The North said during the rivals` first formal talks in more than two years that a link in the western part of the border had been put back into action, the South`s vice unification minister Chun Hae-Sung told reporters in Seoul.
"Accordingly, our side decided to start using the military telephone line, starting 8am tomorrow."