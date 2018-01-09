South Korea, North Korea agree to restore military hotline: Seoul official

Seoul: North and South Korea agreed on Tuesday to restore a military hotline, an official said, less than a week after a civilian cross-border phone link was reopened.

The North said during the rivals` first formal talks in more than two years that a link in the western part of the border had been put back into action, the South`s vice unification minister Chun Hae-Sung told reporters in Seoul.

"Accordingly, our side decided to start using the military telephone line, starting 8am tomorrow."