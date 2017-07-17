close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

South Korea offers talks on tension, family reunions with North Korea

South Korea has offered to talk with North Korea to ease animosities along their tense border and resume reunions of families separated by their war in the 1950s.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 08:45
South Korea offers talks on tension, family reunions with North Korea

Seoul: South Korea has offered to talk with North Korea to ease animosities along their tense border and resume reunions of families separated by their war in the 1950s.

Seoul's proposal for two sets of talks indicates new President Moon Jae-in is pushing to improve ties with Pyongyang despite the North's first intercontinental ballistic missile this month.

The Defence Ministry said Monday it's proposing talks at the border village of Panmunjom on Friday to discuss how to end hostile activities along the border.

Seoul's Red Cross says it wants separate talks at the border village on August 1 to discuss family reunions.

North Korea's state media hasn't immediately responded to South Korea's overtures.

TAGS

South KoreaNorth KoreaMoon Jae-inPyongyangSeoul

From Zee News

Four Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for alleged poaching
India

Four Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for alleg...

Round 1: Brexit talks start in Brussels with 20 months to go
EuropeWorld

Round 1: Brexit talks start in Brussels with 20 months to g...

Panamagate: D-day for Nawaz Sharif as Pakistan SC set to hear parties&#039; reply over JIT report
WorldAsia

Panamagate: D-day for Nawaz Sharif as Pakistan SC set to he...

Thousands protest in Poland against judicial reforms
EuropeWorld

Thousands protest in Poland against judicial reforms

Assam floods: Death toll climbs to 59, over 10 lakh affected
India

Assam floods: Death toll climbs to 59, over 10 lakh affecte...

Delhi High Court to hear Najeeb Ahmad case on Monday
Delhi

Delhi High Court to hear Najeeb Ahmad case on Monday

Monsoon session 2017 begins today: List of 18 bills to be introduced; What to expect
India

Monsoon session 2017 begins today: List of 18 bills to be i...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir

Over 2,600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels