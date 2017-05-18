South Korea prepares for summit with United States

Seoul: South Korea`s foreign ministry said on Thursday preparations have begun for a summit meeting with the United States slated for late June, as both countries aim to strengthen ties in the face of North Korea`s weapons development.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in`s envoy for China, Lee Hae-chan, had not met Chinese President Xi Jinping as of 0540 GMT, foreign ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said in a regular media briefing.