South Korea prosecutors push again to search Park's compound

PTI | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 13:44

Seoul: Prosecutors say they will file a suit to try to force aides to impeached President Park Geun-hye to stop blocking searches of Park's official compound.

Prosecutors tried to enter the Blue House with a court-issued search warrant last week to check for material connected to a corruption scandal involving Park and her confidante.

Park's aides turned them away, citing a law that can block searches of sites with state secrets.

Prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said today a suit will be filed with the Seoul Administrative Court to see if blocking such searches is legal. He expects the court to make a ruling next week.

The move comes a day after prosecutors said Park scrapped plans to let authorities question her because she was angry over leaks to the media.

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 13:44

