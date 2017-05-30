close
South Korea says conducted joint drills with US B-1B strategic bomber

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea`s state media said the B-1B bomber flew over South Korea to stage "a nuclear bomb dropping drill".

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 09:45

Seoul: South Korea said on Tuesday it had conducted a joint drill with a U.S. supersonic B-1B Lancer bomber after North Korea`s state media earlier accused the United States of staging a drill to practise dropping nuclear bombs on the Korean peninsula.

Moon Sang-gyun, a spokesman for the South Korean defence ministry, said the exercise took place on Monday but declined to give further details.

TAGS

South KoreaU.S. B-1B strategic bomberNorth KoreaMoon Sang-Gyun

