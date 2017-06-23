close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

South Korea says engagement with North possible only with strength

Moon made the comments during a visit to the state-run Agency for Defense Development.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 11:49
South Korea says engagement with North possible only with strength

Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday engagement with North Korea would only be possible when the South has the security ability to overwhelm the North, the presidential office said in a media briefing.

Moon made the comments during a visit to the state-run Agency for Defense Development, where he watched a test-firing of an indigenously developed ballistic missile, hours after US officials said North Korea has carried out a test of a rocket engine that they believe could be for an intercontinental ballistic missile. 

TAGS

South KoreaMoon Jae-inSeoulNorth KoreaUSIntercontinental ballistic missile

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

EuropeWorld

Two die in German storm as transport disrupted

Maharashtra

Farmers in three Marathwada villages create oasis in suicid...

World

Turkey has no plans to reassess military base in Qatar: Min...

Turkish woman assaulted for `wearing shorts in Ramadan` - Watch Video
WorldAsia

Turkish woman assaulted for `wearing shorts in Ramadan` - W...

Up above Mars so high: NASA&#039;s MRO captures Curiosity scaling the Martian surface! - See pic
Space

Up above Mars so high: NASA's MRO captures Curiosity s...

Reliance Jio replaces Huawei as the most favoured 4G/LTE data card vendor
Technology

Reliance Jio replaces Huawei as the most favoured 4G/LTE da...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video