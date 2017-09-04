close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

South Korea sees more possible North Korea ballistic missile tests: Defence ministry

South Korea's defence ministry said in a parliament hearing on Monday it was still seeing signs that North Korea planned to stage more ballistic missile launches, possibly including an intercontinental ballistic missile.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 13:27
South Korea sees more possible North Korea ballistic missile tests: Defence ministry
IANS photo

Seoul: South Korea's defence ministry said in a parliament hearing on Monday it was still seeing signs that North Korea planned to stage more ballistic missile launches, possibly including an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"We have continued to see signs of possibly more ballistic missile launches. We also forecast North Korea could fire an intercontinental ballistic missile," said Chang Kyung-soo, a defence ministry official. 

The defence ministry was called by parliament on Monday to answer questions about North Korea's sixth and largest nuclear test that was carried out a day earlier.

TAGS

South KoreaSeoulNorth KoreaDefence MinistryChang Kyung-sooPyongyang

From Zee News

Supreme Court stays J&amp;K HC order over lifetime security cover to ex-judges
Jammu and Kashmir

Supreme Court stays J&K HC order over lifetime security...

Mother Teresa to be named co-patron of Calcutta Archdiocese
West Bengal

Mother Teresa to be named co-patron of Calcutta Archdiocese

North Korea could be preparing new missile launch: Seoul
World

North Korea could be preparing new missile launch: Seoul

Nikon India launches D850 for Rs 2,54,950
Gadgets

Nikon India launches D850 for Rs 2,54,950

Blue Whale Challenge: Madras HC asks govt to explore possibility of its ban
India

Blue Whale Challenge: Madras HC asks govt to explore possib...

Supreme Court asks Bombay HC to decide on cases challenging RERA
Delhi

Supreme Court asks Bombay HC to decide on cases challenging...

Nitish blames media for blowing JD (U)&#039;s non-inclusion in Cabinet expansion out of proportion
India

Nitish blames media for blowing JD (U)'s non-inclusion...

Not again! German media bemoan grand coalition scenario after limp TV duel
World

Not again! German media bemoan grand coalition scenario aft...

China makes diplomatic protest to N. Korea over nuke test
World

China makes diplomatic protest to N. Korea over nuke test

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Aga Khan: The man, colour of money & the India connection

Move over Fawad Khan, Pak actors Sasha, Humaima, Alyy Khan make it big in Bollywood!

Hurricane Harvey: Another Indian student dies in US

Watch: Gurmeet Ram Rahim's designer Ritu Goyal reveals new secrets

PSG superstar Neymar's new 5-storey mansion near club ground

Nike India fires 20% of its staff as part of global restructuring