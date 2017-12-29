हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

South Korea seizes Hong Kong ship for oil transfer to North Korea: Seoul

South Korea briefly seized and inspected a Hong Kong-registered ship in November for transferring oil products to a North Korean vessel and breaching UN sanctions, a foreign ministry official said Friday.

AFP| Updated: Dec 29, 2017, 13:49 PM IST
Comments |
South Korea seizes Hong Kong ship for oil transfer to North Korea: Seoul

Seoul: South Korea briefly seized and inspected a Hong Kong-registered ship in November for transferring oil products to a North Korean vessel and breaching UN sanctions, a foreign ministry official said Friday.

The ship, which was chartered by a Taiwanese company and carrying around 600 tonnes of oil products from South Korea`s Yeosu port, transferred part of its cargo to a North Korean vessel, a spokesman for Seoul`s foreign ministry said.

Tags:
South KoreaHong KongNorth KoreaSeoulPyongyang
Next
Story

Vietnam`s 10,000-strong `cyber army` slammed by rights groups

Trending