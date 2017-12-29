South Korea seizes Hong Kong ship for oil transfer to North Korea: Seoul
South Korea briefly seized and inspected a Hong Kong-registered ship in November for transferring oil products to a North Korean vessel and breaching UN sanctions, a foreign ministry official said Friday.
AFP| Updated: Dec 29, 2017, 13:49 PM IST
Comments |
Seoul: South Korea briefly seized and inspected a Hong Kong-registered ship in November for transferring oil products to a North Korean vessel and breaching UN sanctions, a foreign ministry official said Friday.
The ship, which was chartered by a Taiwanese company and carrying around 600 tonnes of oil products from South Korea`s Yeosu port, transferred part of its cargo to a North Korean vessel, a spokesman for Seoul`s foreign ministry said.