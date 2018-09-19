हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Moon Jae-in

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sign summit agreement in Pyongyang

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed an agreement at the end of their summit talks here on Wednesday.

Pyongyang: South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed an agreement at the end of their summit talks here on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at the North`s state guesthouse Paekhwawon and broadcast live in Seoul.

Details of the agreement signed by the leaders were not immediately available, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon Young-chan, Moon`s top press secretary, earlier said the two leaders would hold a joint press conference to announce the outcome of their third bilateral summit, which began on Tuesday.

The countries also signed a fresh military agreement that is widely believed to be aimed at further reducing tension between the divided Koreas.

Details of the military agreement, signed by the countries` defence chiefs, were also not available.
 

