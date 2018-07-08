हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

South Korean President Moon Jae-in visit Akshardham Temple

The South Korean President is visiting India for the first time. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 9. 

South Korean President Moon Jae-in visit Akshardham Temple
Pic courtesy: PTI

Delhi: South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in East Delhi. He was accompanied by his wife Kim Jung-sook. The South Korean President, who is on a three-day visit to India arrived in the national capital earlier in the evening on Sunday. He was received by Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs General (retd) VK Singh at the airport. 

The South Korean President is also accompanying senior members of his cabinet, officials as well as industry captains. 

During his visit, new partnerships are expected to be forged, particularly in the economic domain.

Moon will attend an India-Korea Business Forum in Delhi on July 9. On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Moon will together visit the Gandhi Smriti. Thereafter, they will also visit a Samsung plant in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Moon will be accorded with a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on July 10. Prime Minister Modi will then hold official talks with the South Korean President in Hyderabad House, which will be followed by a lunch. The two leaders will also address the India-South Korea CEOs Roundtable. Some agreements are also expected to be signed. 

In the evening, Moon will meet the President Ram Nath Kovind, who will also host a banquet for the visiting dignitary and his delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. In the morning of July 11, Moon will depart from New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Seoul in May 2015, which helped elevate India-South Korea relations to a 'Special Strategic Partnership'.

(with Agency inputs)

Tags:
Moon-Jae-inPresident of South KoreaPM ModiNarendra ModiMoon visits Akshardham Temple

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close