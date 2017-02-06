South Korean President to undergo questioning at her office

Seoul: South Korean President Park Geun-hye is expected to undergo face-to-face questioning over a string of corruption allegations later this week possibly at the presidential office, her aide said on Monday.

The aide said that though Park`s legal representatives and the independent counsel team are still fine-tuning details about the planned questioning, it could likely take place on Thursday or Friday.

If conducted, it would mark the first time for a sitting president to be questioned in a probe.

"(We expect) the questioning to occur near the end of this week," the aide told Yonhap News Agency.

"(The two sides) are converging on the idea of carrying out the interrogation inside the presidential office (for security reasons)."

Park was impeached on December 9 over a corruption scandal involving her and her friend Choi Soon-sil.

Park is alleged to have colluded with Choi in extorting money and favours from local conglomerates, and to have allowed Choi to meddle in important state affairs.

The President has denied the charges.

On February 3, Park submitted a written statement to the Constitutional Court to rebut the charges again.

The top court is to determine by July whether to remove her from office or reinstate her.

