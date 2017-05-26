close
South Sudan frees UN journalist held for 2.5 years without charge

The South Sudanese government on Friday freed a South Sudanese journalist working for a United Nations radio station after two and a half years of imprisonment.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 21:45

Juba: The South Sudanese government on Friday freed a South Sudanese journalist working for a United Nations radio station after two and a half years of imprisonment, UN officials said. 

George Livio, who worked for Radio Miraya, was arrested in August 2014 but never brought to trial. 

"He has been released and UNMISS is looking into his needs right now," said Daniel Dickinson, spokesman for the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). 

