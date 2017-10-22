Spain govt actions don't respect rule of law: Catalan leader
The Spanish government's actions do not respect the rule of law, Catalonia's leader said Saturday, after Madrid took drastic measures to stop the region from breaking away, announcing plans to dismiss its separatist executive.
They are "incompatible with a democratic attitude and do not respect the rule of law," Carles Puigdemont said in a televised announcement, calling on the Catalan parliament to meet over the crisis.