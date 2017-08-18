close
Spain terror attack: 20 dead, over 100 injured in 2 separate incidents of car rampage

At least 20 people were killed and over 100 injured in two separate incidents of car rampage in Spain. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 07:52
Spain terror attack: 20 dead, over 100 injured in 2 separate incidents of car rampage
At least 20 people were killed and over 100 injured in two separate incidents of car rampage in Spain.

BARCELONA: At least 20 people were killed and over 100 injured in two separate incidents of car rampage in Spain.

In the first incident, a van ploughed into crowds on the most popular street of Barcelona in broad daylight on Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring over 100.

Hours after the first incident, another car rammed into people in the Spanish seaside resort of Cambrils on early Friday. Six civilians and one police officer were injured in this second attack.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility of the first attack. The police has linked the the two attacks together.

Meanwhile, Spanish police shot down five attackers, saying they were "working on the hypothesis that the terrorists shot dead in Cambrils could be linked to what happened in Barcelona."

The police force of Catalonia, requesting caution, tweeted that a bomb squad in Cambrils will be carrying out several controlled explosions after they determined that the attackers were carrying explosive belts.

Citizens of at least 18 nationalities were among Barcelona attack victims, said the authorities.

The international community has condemned the attacks with several leaders tweeting in support of the Barcelona victims

 

Barcelona terror attackSpain terror attackBarcelona attackSpain attackCambrilsTerror attack

