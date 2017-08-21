close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Spanish police say driver of Barcelona rampage van identified

The 22-year-old Moroccan remains at large, and police said Sunday that they did not know if he was still in Spain.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:25

Catalonia: Spanish police said Monday that they have identified the driver of the van that mowed down pedestrians on the busy Las Ramblas boulevard in Barcelona, killing 13.

Police in Catalonia announced the identification on Twitter, without giving his name. 

But Catalonia`s regional interior minister Joaquim Forn told local radio that "everything suggests the van driver is Younes Abouyaaqoub". 

The 22-year-old Moroccan remains at large, and police said Sunday that they did not know if he was still in Spain.

"We don`t know where he is," regional police chief Josep Lluis Trapero said Sunday.

TAGS

SpainBarcelonaCataloniaJosep Lluis TraperoSpanish police

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Nine killed in Philippines militant attack: Police

Google Android &#039;O&#039;: Know about release time, specifications
Apps

Google Android 'O': Know about release time, spec...

WorldAsia

Seven kidnapped policemen rescued in Pakistan after search...

Film on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passed by FCAT
Delhi

Film on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passed by FCAT

Gionee launches &#039;X1&#039; smartphone at Rs 8,999
Mobiles

Gionee launches 'X1' smartphone at Rs 8,999

Amid Doklam standoff, Nepal PM to visit India
India

Amid Doklam standoff, Nepal PM to visit India

Google to unveil much anticipated Android &#039;O&#039; today
Apps

Google to unveil much anticipated Android 'O' tod...

Brave Indian forces can defend our borders: Rajnath Singh on Doklam stand off
India

Brave Indian forces can defend our borders: Rajnath Singh o...

Jharkhand

Jharkhand toddler dies as father can't pay for treatme...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India