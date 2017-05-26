close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sri Lanka landslides, floods death toll rises to 91; over 100 missing

Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 91 people while more than 100 are missing after torrential rain, officials said on Friday, as soldiers fanned out in boats and in helicopters to help with rescue operations.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 20:28

Colombo: Floods and landslides in Sri Lanka have killed at least 91 people while more than 100 are missing after torrential rain, officials said on Friday, as soldiers fanned out in boats and in helicopters to help with rescue operations.

The early rainy season downpours have forced hundreds of people from their homes across the Indian Ocean island.

"There are at least five landslides reported in several places in Kalutara," said police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody, referring to the worst-hit district on the island`s west coast.

"Rescue operations are still taking place."

The disaster management center said 91 people had been killed and 110 were missing.

The center said 38 deaths were reported from Kalutara while 46 were reported from the central southern district of Ratnapura.

Military Spokesman Roshan Senevirathne said about 400 military personnel had been deployed with boats and helicopters to help the police and civilian agencies.

The wettest time of the year in Sri Lanka`s south is usually during the southern monsoon, from May to September. The island nation also receives heavy rains in the North West monsoonal season from November to February.

Sri Lankan meteorology officials said Thursday`s rains are the worst since 2003 and they expected more rain in the coming days as the South-west monsoon condition had established over the country.

TAGS

Sri LankaColombokalutaraSri Lanka floodsSri Lanka landslidesIndian Ocean island

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Congress urges Election Commission for relaxation in EVM hackathon rules
India

Congress urges Election Commission for relaxation in EVM ha...

Delhi Police deploy 10 anti-terror Parakram vans with comma...
Delhi

Delhi Police deploy 10 anti-terror Parakram vans with comma...

Odisha boy invents technique to produce electricity from scrapped 500 rupee notes
Science

Odisha boy invents technique to produce electricity from sc...

China says detained Taiwan activist confesses to harming st...
World

China says detained Taiwan activist confesses to harming st...

Russia, China urge caution in countering North Korea's...
World

Russia, China urge caution in countering North Korea's...

PM Modi introduces food scheme 'Sampada'
India

PM Modi introduces food scheme 'Sampada'

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video