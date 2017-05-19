close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sri Lanka to demolish 10,000 buildings after collapse

Sri Lanka said Friday it will demolish an estimated 10,000 illegally built homes and offices in Colombo, a day after a seven-storey wedding hall collapsed, killing one and wounding 23.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 18:19

Colombo: Sri Lanka said Friday it will demolish an estimated 10,000 illegally built homes and offices in Colombo, a day after a seven-storey wedding hall collapsed, killing one and wounding 23.

Urban Development Minister Champika Ranawaka said the casualties could have been much higher if the hall had been hosting a wedding at the time of its collapse, and that the owners would face criminal charges.

"This wedding hall is a clear example of the dangers posed by unauthorised construction in Colombo," the minister told reporters in Colombo.
"A structural failure led to the collapse."

The capital has a population of over 750,000 people, while another half a million travel to it daily for work.

"Our estimate is that there are at least 10,000 illegally built homes, apartments and offices in the city of Colombo," the minister said.

"We will take immediate steps to remove them."

Construction accidents are rare in Sri Lanka, but concerns have been raised about building standards during a construction boom in the aftermath of the island`s 37-year-long civil war that ended in 2009.

TAGS

Sri LankademolishCollapsebuildings collapseChampika Ranawaka

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Arun Jaitley gives stern warning to Pakistan on ceasefire violation, says India will give adequate response
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Arun Jaitley gives stern warning to Pakistan on ceasefire v...

Yogi Adityanath to showcase Narendra Modi govt achievements in Bihar
BiharUttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath to showcase Narendra Modi govt achievements...

Chinese developers should avoid rush to invest in India, cautions media report
India

Chinese developers should avoid rush to invest in India, ca...

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier says EU needs Pola...
EuropeWorld

German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier says EU needs Pola...

Yogi Adityanath attacks Oppn for ruckus in UP Assembly, assures strict action against criminals
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath attacks Oppn for ruckus in UP Assembly, ass...

EVMs used by Election Commission are tamper-proof, poll panel tells parliamentary committee
India

EVMs used by Election Commission are tamper-proof, poll pan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video