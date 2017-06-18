Sri Lankan Navy arrests five Indian fishermen

Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday arrested five Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters.

"Naval personnel attached to a Fast Attack Craft belonging to the Northern Naval Command arrested 5 Indian poachers along with a fishing trawler engaged in illegal fishing practices in Sri Lankan territorial waters west of Delft Island this morning," the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement.

The arrested Indians will be handed over to the Jaffna Assistant Director of Fisheries for a legal action.

The Sri Lankan Navy also rendered assistance to another Indian fishing trawler in northwest of Analativu Island as sea water had trickled into the vessel making a panic-stricken situation.