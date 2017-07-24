close
Sri Lankan Navy rescues pair of young elephants from deep waters

The pair of of wild elephants were saved after the efforts of navy divers.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 17:53
Colombo: The Sri Lankan navy rescued two young elephants were swept out to the sea on Sunday.

The two distressed elephants in troubled waters were first noticed by an Inshore Patrol Craft on routine sea patrol.

The pair of of wild elephants were saved after the efforts of navy divers who used ropes and fleet of boats to back them over shallow water. Later, the elephants were sent to the forest.

However, this is not first case. Two weeks ago another elephant was found in the middle of the sea where the current had swept him away into deep waters.

