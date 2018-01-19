हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Storm damages parts of Russia's S-400 system on its way to China: RIA

A storm has damaged parts of a Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system while it was being shipped to China, RIA news agency said on Friday, quoting a Russian official.

Reuters| Updated: Jan 19, 2018, 23:38 PM IST
MOSCOW: A storm has damaged parts of a Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system while it was being shipped to China, RIA news agency said on Friday, quoting a Russian official.

China became the first foreign buyer of the system from Russia under a contract signed in 2014.

The vessel has brought back the damaged components to Russia`s port of Ust-Luga for evaluation, Mariya Vorobyova, spokeswoman for the military and technical cooperation service told RIA.

They would be delivered to China at a later date, she said.

She gave no details about the damaged components but described them as secondary.

Russia also signed a deal to supply the S-400 missile system to Turkey late last year.

