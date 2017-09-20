Strong 6.1 quake hits off Japan's east coast: USGS
A strong magnitude 6.1 quake hit off the east coast of Japan early Thursday but authorities did not issue a tsunami warning.
It struck 281 kilometres (175 miles) east of the city of Kamaishi on Honshu, the largest Japanese island, at a shallow depth of just 10 kilometres, the United States Geological Survey said.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said no tsunami warning was in effect.