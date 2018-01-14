हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Strong earthquake hits coast of southern Peru, no damage reported

A strong earthquake struck the coast of southern Peru on Sunday morning.

Reuters| Updated: Jan 14, 2018, 16:04 PM IST
Comments |
Strong earthquake hits coast of southern Peru, no damage reported
Representational image

Lima: A strong earthquake struck the coast of southern Peru on Sunday morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake hit at 0918 GMT at a depth of around 10 km (6 miles), according to the USGS. 

There were no initial reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued by Peruvian authorities. According to Peru`s government Geophysical Institute, the earthquake was of magnitude 6.7 with its epicentre in Lomas, in the southern region of Arequipa.

Peruvian maritime authorities said the quake did not produce a tsunami on the Peruvian coast.

Tags:
EarthquakePeruUS Geological Survey
Next
Story

At least 8 killed, dozens hurt in fire, stampede in Portugal

Trending