Strong earthquake hits coast of southern Peru, no damage reported

Lima: A strong earthquake struck the coast of southern Peru on Sunday morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake hit at 0918 GMT at a depth of around 10 km (6 miles), according to the USGS.

There were no initial reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued by Peruvian authorities. According to Peru`s government Geophysical Institute, the earthquake was of magnitude 6.7 with its epicentre in Lomas, in the southern region of Arequipa.

Peruvian maritime authorities said the quake did not produce a tsunami on the Peruvian coast.