close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Strong earthquake injures 2, knocks off roof tiles in Japan

The magnitude 5.6 quake struck about 7 AM at a shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles) in Nagano prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 12:22

Tokyo: A strong earthquake shook residents on Sunday in a mountainous region of central Japan, injuring at least two people and knocking roof tiles off homes.

The magnitude 5.6 quake struck about 7 AM at a shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles) in Nagano prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. 

The epicenter was about 190 kilometers (120 miles) west of Tokyo. 

The US Geological Survey measured the magnitude at 5.2.

Authorities said two people had minor injuries.

 Japan's NHK television said an 83-year-old woman in Otaki village was struck on the head by a falling object in her house, and a 60 -year-old woman in Kiso town was hit in the leg by a chest of drawers that fell over.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency reported multiple incidents of fallen roof tiles and broken glass.

 NHK showed a worker in Kiso picking up glass from a shattered show window at a Nissan car dealer.

There was no danger of tsunami from the inland earthquake.

The area is no stranger to disaster.

 A nearby volcano, Mount Ontake, erupted in 2014, killing about 60 people.

Several people died when a stronger earthquake triggered landslides in the same area in 1984.

TAGS

JapanJapan earthquakeTokyoNagano PrefectureUS Geological SurveyOtaki villageKiso townFire and Disaster Management AgencyMount Ontake

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Is the downfall of deforestation near? Aussie engineer has it all planned with this drone! - This is how
Environment

Is the downfall of deforestation near? Aussie engineer has...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australian police use pepper spray to stop clashes at anti-...

Chhattisgarh

CAF jawan attempts suicide in Chhattisgarh

Goa

BJP president Amit Shah to visit Goa on July 1

UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2017: Result declared at www.upsc.gov.in
Education

UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2017: Result d...

India

Indian army expedites buying military hardware for UN missi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video