8.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico City, tsunami warning issued

A strong earthquake shook the Mexico capital for nearly 90 seconds: Reports  

Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 10:57
Mexico City: A strong earthquake with 8.0 magnitude struck southern Mexico on late Thursday. The tremors were felt as far as Mexico City. People were witnessed fleeing buildings. The US Geological Survey has issued a tsunami warning.

The massive tremor hit in the Pacific Ocean near the border of Mexico and Guatemala.

According to eyewitnesses, the quake lasted as long as 90 seconds.

It hit offshore 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the town of Tres Picos in the state of Chiapas, reported AFP.

Emerging reports state parts of Mexico City is has no power after the earthquake.

