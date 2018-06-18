हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Strong earthquake rocks Japan's Osaka, several feared dead

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rocked Osaka prefecture, western Japan at 7.58 a.m local time, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Monday.

Tokyo: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rocked Osaka prefecture, western Japan at 7.58 a.m local time, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on Monday.

The temblor was centered in the northern part of Osaka prefecture, with the epicenter at a latitude of 34.8 degrees north and a longitude of 135.6 degrees east and at a depth of 10 km, reported Xinhua new agency.

The quake logged lower 6 in some parts of Osaka prefecture and upper 5 in neighbouring Kyoto prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, according to the JMA.

So far no major damage or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

