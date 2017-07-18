close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Strong earthquake strikes off Peru, no tsunami risk seen

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of Peru on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, though Peru’s Civil defense institute Indeci said there was no risk of a tsunami.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 08:46

Lima: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 struck off the coast of Peru on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, though Peru’s Civil defense institute Indeci said there was no risk of a tsunami.

The quake, which was initially measured by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at 6.3, was 44 km (27 miles) deep and centred 194 km (120 miles) southeast of Puquio, Peru, the USGS said.

It was felt in Peru`s second largest city of Arequipa and in northern Chile, local media reported.

Mining company Southern Copper said there were no reports of damage at its operations in the area.

TAGS

EarthquakeTsunamiU.S. Geological Survey

From Zee News

Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment List to be released today; check polyadmission.org
KeralaEducation

Kerala Polytechnic First Allotment List to be released toda...

White House accuses Democrats, Ukraine of &#039;collusion&#039; during 2017 election
World

White House accuses Democrats, Ukraine of 'collusion...

Dokalam stand-off: Chinese media warns India, says be prepared for ‘all-out confrontation’
India

Dokalam stand-off: Chinese media warns India, says be prepa...

Donald Trump warns of strong economic actions against Venezuela&#039;s Maduro
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump warns of strong economic actions against Venez...

ISIS-K on back-foot in Afghanistan after group&#039;s head Abu Sayed&#039;s death: Pentagon
World

ISIS-K on back-foot in Afghanistan after group's head...

ICAI CA final, CPT exams 2017 results likely to be declared today - How to check Institute of Chartered Accounts of India Chartered Accountants final and Common Proficiency Test results
IndiaEducation

ICAI CA final, CPT exams 2017 results likely to be declared...

J&amp;K: Former Qazigund sarpanch Nazir Ahmad Shah injured in firing by terrorists in Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Former Qazigund sarpanch Nazir Ahmad Shah injured...

Explosive in UP Assembly: Yogi Adityanath govt denies sending sample to Agra lab, says tests still on
India

Explosive in UP Assembly: Yogi Adityanath govt denies sendi...

DHE Odisha +3 Admission Third Selection List 2017 to be released today; check dheodisha.gov.in
OdishaEducation

DHE Odisha +3 Admission Third Selection List 2017 to be rel...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels