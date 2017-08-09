Stunning pictures of US Naval Base Guam which North Korea wants to strike with missile

Guam/Danding: North Korea on Wednesday threatened to launch a missile strike on the US Pacific territory of Guam, just hours after President Donald Trump told Pyongyang that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury".

US Andersen Air Force Base on Guam hosts the nuclear-capable B-1B strategic bombers, which were sent back by the US to the Korean peninsula on Tuesday, according to Yonhap news agency, citing South Korean military sources.

Guam Governor Eddie Calvo downplayed North Korea`s threat to attack his Pacific island state but said the US territory was "prepared for any eventuality" in a televised speech Wednesday as tensions escalate in the region.