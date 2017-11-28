Suicide attack kills 11, injures 27 in Baghdad

Baghdad: At least 11 people were killed and 27 others wounded in a suicide attack in Iraq's capital Baghdad on Monday, the Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a source, the suicide bombers targetted a market located in the Nahrawan area. The injured were taken to the hospital.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.

Last week, at least 24 people were killed and over 40 were injured in a suicide car bombing in the northern Iraqi town of Tuz Khurmatu.

A truck laden with explosives was detonated in a crowded marketplace.

At least 70 people had been admitted with injuries.

Tuz Khurmatu is one of the disputed areas between the Iraqi Central Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

On a related note, the Iraqi forces, backed by the US-led coalition, last Friday, captured the border town of Rawa, the last remaining town under Islamic State control.