हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nigeria

Suicide blasts in north east Nigeria kill at least 31:Official

There were two suicide attacks and rocket-propelled grenade explosions in Damboa last night which killed 31 people and left several others injured.

Suicide blasts in north east Nigeria kill at least 31:Official

Kano: Suspected Boko Haram jihadists killed at least 31 people in a twin suicide bomb attack on a town in northeast Nigeria, a local official and militia leader said .

"There were two suicide attacks and rocket-propelled grenade explosions in Damboa last night which killed 31 people and left several others injured," militia leader Babakura Kolo told AFP.

Tags:
NigeriaDamboa

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close