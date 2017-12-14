हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Suicide bomber blows himself in police academy in Somalia, many casualties likely

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside the main police academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu today with several people feared dead, police said.

AFP| Updated: Dec 14, 2017, 11:25 AM IST
Comments |
Suicide bomber blows himself in police academy in Somalia, many casualties likely
Representational image (File photo)

Mogadishu: A suicide bomber blew himself up inside the main police academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu today with several people feared dead, police said.

"A man wearing an explosive vest entered the camp disguised as a policeman, and blew himself up," police officer Mohamed Abdulle said. "There are casualties, and many injuries."

Tags:
SomaliaMogadishuSuicide bomberMohamed Abdulle
Next
Story

Donald Trump's eldest son testifies to US Senate committee in Russia probe

Trending