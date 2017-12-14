Suicide bomber blows himself in police academy in Somalia, many casualties likely
A suicide bomber blew himself up inside the main police academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu today with several people feared dead, police said.
| Updated: Dec 14, 2017, 11:25 AM IST
Comments |
Representational image (File photo)
Mogadishu: A suicide bomber blew himself up inside the main police academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu today with several people feared dead, police said.
"A man wearing an explosive vest entered the camp disguised as a policeman, and blew himself up," police officer Mohamed Abdulle said. "There are casualties, and many injuries."