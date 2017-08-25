close
Suicide bomber blows himself up outside Shiite Mosque in Kabul

The blast followed after a number of gunmen stormed a Shia mosque, Imam Zaman Mosque, during the Friday prayers in Qala-e-Najarha.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 16:16

Kabul: A powerful suicide bomb explosion took place at Imam Zaman Mosque in Qala-e-Najarha area in Kabul`s PD11 on Friday afternoon, Tolo News reported.

The blast followed after a number of gunmen stormed a Shia mosque, Imam Zaman Mosque, during the Friday prayers in Qala-e-Najarha.

"One suicide bomber blew himself up outside Imam Zaman Mosque in PD11, confirmed Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish.A fierce gun-battle is underway between security forces and attackers and the area has been cordoned off by the police.

As of now, the number of casualties and injuries is unknown.According to an eyewitness, the Special Unit forces have arrived at the attack scene.Further details are awaited.

 

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India