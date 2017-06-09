Suicide bomber kills 11 in market south of Baghdad: Officials
There are 11 dead and 17 wounded from a suicide attack targeting civilians in a market in the centre of Musayyib, a police lieutenant said.
Hilla: A suicide bomber blew himself up in a market in the town of Musayyib, south of Baghdad, today killing at least 11 people, a police officer and a medic said.
