Suicide bomber kills 11 in market south of Baghdad: Officials

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 15:51

Hilla: A suicide bomber blew himself up in a market in the town of Musayyib, south of Baghdad, today killing at least 11 people, a police officer and a medic said.

"There are 11 dead and 17 wounded from a suicide attack targeting civilians in a market in the centre of Musayyib," a police lieutenant said. 

