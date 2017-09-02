close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Suicide bombers armed with grenades kill 7 in Iraq

The attack comes as Iraqi Shiites mark the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 17:51
Suicide bombers armed with grenades kill 7 in Iraq

Baghdad: At least seven people have been killed and 12 others arewounded after three suicide bombers on Saturday attacked on a power plant north of Baghdad on Saturday.

"They attacked the plant's workers, killing seven and wounding 12, according to an initial assessment," local media quoted an official as saying.

Reportedly the attackers were armed with grenades and wearing explosives belts when they entered the facility in Samarra, about 100km north of the capital.

Police have killed two of the bombers and evacuated the employees.

The attack comes as Iraqi Shiites mark the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.

TAGS

BaghdadIraqwoundedsuicide bomberspower plant

From Zee News

Google junks stories it doesn&#039;t like, claims reporter
Internet & Social Media

Google junks stories it doesn't like, claims reporter

AICTE to shut 800 engineering colleges from next academic year
Education

AICTE to shut 800 engineering colleges from next academic y...

World

Residents ordered to leave as wildfire rages in northwest L...

5.7 million-year-old human-like footprints discovered in Greece
Environment

5.7 million-year-old human-like footprints discovered in Gr...

Massive landslide near Shimla buries six vehicles
Himachal Pradesh

Massive landslide near Shimla buries six vehicles

Dating app Tinder finds gold at Apple&#039;s App Store
Apps

Dating app Tinder finds gold at Apple's App Store

West Bengal

New institute to impart courses on lifestyle, education

AmericasWorld

US-led coalition says still monitoring IS convoy in Syria

Protests in Tamil Nadu over suicide of student
Tamil Nadu

Protests in Tamil Nadu over suicide of student

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

PSG superstar Neymar's new 5-storey mansion near club ground

Nike India fires 20% of its staff as part of global restructuring

Justin Bieber becomes the second most followed person on Twitter, reaches 100-million milestone

Aditya Birla Group crosses $50 billion in market capitalisation

Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl: Coach

Man arrested near Eiffel Tower after 'security alert'