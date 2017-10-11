Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Suicide bombers attack near Damascus police centre: Media

The suicide bombers tried to storm the police command centre and clashed with guards before detonating their explosive devices outside

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 11, 2017, 19:19 PM IST
Beirut: Two attackers blew themselves up near the police headquarters in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Wednesday, state media said.

The suicide bombers tried to storm the police command centre and clashed with guards before detonating their explosive devices outside, state television said, citing the interior ministry. 

