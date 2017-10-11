Suicide bombers blow themselves up near police headquarters in Damascus
Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 11, 2017, 19:13 PM IST
Beirut: Two attackers blew themselves up near the police headquarters in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Wednesday, state media said.
The suicide bombers tried to storm the police command centre and clashed with guards before detonating their explosive devices outside, state television said, citing the interior ministry.