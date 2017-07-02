close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Suicide bombing hits Damascus, deaths reported: Report

The third was able to enter Damascus and blew himself up after being surrounded, causing several deaths and leaving a number of people wounded.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 13:04

Damascus: Several people were killed and others wounded on Sunday when a suicide bombing struck an eastern district of Damascus, Syrian state television reported.

It said security forces intercepted three suicide car bombers on Sunday morning, blowing up two at the entrance to the city. 

The third was able to enter Damascus and blew himself up after being surrounded, causing several deaths and leaving a number of people wounded.

Further details were not immediately available.

TAGS

suicide bombingDamascusSyriaBomb atttacks in Damascus

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Goa

PM Modi visited fewer foreign countries than Manmohan Singh...

World

Canada marks 150th anniversary with concerts, royals

UTsPuducherry

Now, Puducherry aims to move courts for settling CM-LG powe...

Delhi

Ministry of Home Affairs starts process of recruiting more...

WorldAsia

5.3-magnitude earthquake rocks Japan's Hokkaido

AmericasWorld

28 injured in United States shooting

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video