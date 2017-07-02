Suicide bombing hits Damascus, deaths reported: Report
The third was able to enter Damascus and blew himself up after being surrounded, causing several deaths and leaving a number of people wounded.
Damascus: Several people were killed and others wounded on Sunday when a suicide bombing struck an eastern district of Damascus, Syrian state television reported.
It said security forces intercepted three suicide car bombers on Sunday morning, blowing up two at the entrance to the city.
Further details were not immediately available.