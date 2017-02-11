Suicide bombings kill 10, wound 33 in Mosul, Baghdad
Baghdad: At least 10 people were killed and 33 wounded on Friday, in a series of suicide bombings that hit Baghdad and parts of Mosul recently recaptured from Islamic State, medical and security sources said.
The militant group, which still controls significant parts of Iraq and Syria, claimed the attacks in online statements.
A man blew himself up inside the Sayidati al-Jamila ("My Fair Lady") restaurant at lunchtime in eastern Mosul, killing at least four people and wounding 15.
A suicide car-bomb killed a soldier and wounded four others in the eastern side of the city, which U.S.-backed Iraqi forces took from Islamic State last month.
A car bomb parked in the Ilam district of southern Baghdad blew up killing five and wounding 14.
The offensive to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul, the largest city in northern Iraq, began in October but paused last month after Iraqi forces took all the districts lying east of the Tigris river that bisects the city.
Friday`s attacks in Mosul are the second major incident in those districts. A triple car bombing killed at least 23 people in the eastern suburb of Kokjali on Dec. 22.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless