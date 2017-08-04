close
Summer storm delays flights, causes power outages in Phoenix

Strong winds knocked down electrical wires in the northeast part of Phoenix near Scottsdale, resulting in numerous power outages.  

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 16:52

Phoenix: A summer storm in Phoenix has brought lightning, strong winds and sheets of rain that flooded streets, delayed flights and left thousands of people temporarily without power.

The storms made for a frightful commute for motorists as torrents of water poured from darkened skies onto Phoenix roadways and power outages turned off stoplights last evening.

Emergency vehicles rushed through the opposite lane of traffic amid broken tree limbs as cars clogged the other side of the road.

Huge trees were uprooted, blocking traffic, and especially heavy street flooding was reported in nearby Tempe.

The roof of an unoccupied furniture store collapsed, apparently under the weight of water, and fire authorities said there was also flooding at a neighboring supermarket. No injuries were reported.

The Phoenix Zoo will close today while workers clean up and assess damage to the grounds, mostly from downed trees. All animals were reported safe and accounted for, Phoenix radio station KTAR reported.

Water bubbling up from the drainage system pushed the covers off several manholes outside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, forcing drivers to navigate around fountains of water as they picked up passengers.

Some flights were delayed and diverted around 5:15 pm (local time) because of heavy rain, lightning and 50 mph gusts, but most departures and arrivals were back to normal an hour later.

Strong winds knocked down electrical wires in the northeast part of Phoenix near Scottsdale, resulting in numerous power outages.

Arizona Public Service Co officials said about 10,000 of its customers lost power around 5 pm (local time) and full service was not expected to be restored until later in the evening.

Salt River Project, the other power company in the area, said about 1,500 of its customers in Glendale lost electricity, but those outages were expected to be fixed quickly.

