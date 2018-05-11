SuperShe Resort: A women-only island sparks gender-equality debate

A resort on an island off the coast of Finland has generated much buzz - and for a number of reasons - in recent weeks. The main selling point of the resort - and the point of debate - is that it is open only for women and men are strictly prohibited from here.

The SuperShe island resort has been advertised as a women-only rejuvenation spa and promises to be completely free from male eyes. It can reportedly accommodate ten persons in four luxurious cabins and has been conceptualised and co-developed by German-American entrepreneur Kristina Roth.

In an interview to a Finland-based news channel called Yle, Roth announced that the resort will open its doors to women from June 23. The only roadblock now is that Finnish authorities are yet to complete investigations about whether the 'women-only' rule can be classified as 'illegal discrimination.'

While Roth has previously argued that her island will allow 'women to be themselves without letting hormones gush', many have argued that restricting someone based on gender is unfair. There also a few who have asked if a 'men-only island' would be permitted by Finnish authorities.

Regardless of the gender-restriction, staying at this resort is expected to be very costly - possibly running into several thousands of euros per night, according to reports. Locals in Raseborg, where the resort is at, though are mostly pleased by what the limelight is doing for tourism in their town. Local authorities here have said that the small town can become an international travel destination thanks to SuperShe and may bring in more tourists - both men and women - to experience all that it has to offer. After all, they say, SuperShe is not the only resort here!