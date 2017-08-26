Suspect arrested outside Buckingham Palace shouted 'Allahu Akbar': UK police

London: A man driving a car and armed with four-foot sword who assaulted two police officers outside Britain`s Buckingham Palace was heard repeatedly shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest).

The man, now being held by counter-terrorism police, deliberately drove at a police van and stopped in front of it in an area close to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth`s London residence, police said.

Unarmed officers challenged the driver, the only person in the car, who reached for a four-foot sword from the front passenger foot-well.

"The officers acted very quickly to detain him. During a struggle the three officers sustained minor injuries. The man, who repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar", was incapacitated with (pepper) spray," police said.