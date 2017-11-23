Suspect of deadly 2015 Bangkok shrine blast arrested

BANGKOK: A Thai woman suspected of being involved in the 2015 deadly Erawan Shrine bombing was arrested, police said on Thursday.

According to local media, the police were awaiting Wanna Suansan, 30, to arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport from Turkey on Wednesday night, reports Xinhua news agency. She was immediately arrested.

Her sister-in-law told the media that Wanna had returned to Thailand to prove her innocence, quoting that she was in Turkey during the 2015 August attack.

Thai Police said Wanna worked as a coordinator before the attack, renting rooms for other bombing suspects who were friends of her Turkish husband Emrah Davutoglu.

The husband was accused of handling bomb-making material. The couple left with their infant son for Turkey, via Phuket, before the August 17, 2015, bombing.

The bomb, hidden in a backpack, exploded killing 20 people, including 12 foreigners with more than 120 others injured.

Despite Wanna`s reaffirmation of her innocence, deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul told the media that she was charged with collaboration in orchestrated murder, the bombing and possession of bombs.

Wanna will be brought to court later on Thursday.

The official said 14 other suspects remain at large and the police are still on the hunt.