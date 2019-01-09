Suspicious packages sent to various diplomatic missions in Australia

CANBERRA: The Australian Federal Police on Wednesday released a statement confirming that Several suspicious packages were delivered to embassies and consulates in Canberra and Melbourne. The statement added that law enforcement agencies were examining the packages and were also probing the circumstances around the incidents.

"Police and emergency services have responded to suspicious packages to embassies and consulates in ACT & VIC today. The packages are being examined by attending emergency services. The circumstances are being investigated," said the Australian Federal Police.

The Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB) said it was assisting the Australian Federal Police at embassies across Melbourne. The United Kingdom Consulate, located on Collins Street, along with the Korean Consulate (St Kilda Road), German Consulate (Queen Street), Italian Consulate (St Kilda Road), Swiss Consulate (Ashwood), Pakistan Consulate (Cardigan Place), Greek Consulate (Albert Road) and the Indonesian Consulate (Queens Road) are also believed to have been affected.

Some unverified reports claimed that the diplomatic missions have received packages bearing the word “asbestos” and “wear a mask”.

(With agencies inputs)