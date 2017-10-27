'Swarm' of quakes to rock Europe on this day, claims 'tremor expert'

LONDON: A 'swarm' of earthquakes will hit Britain and Europe on a day in November due to a major cosmic activity, a researcher has warned.

November 19 will witness a series of quakes hitting the continent which would be felt in all major European centres including London, he said.

A stellar body known as Brown Dwarf is claimed to be “pulling at the Earth’s tectonic plates” triggering tremors and volcano activity around the world.

It is the same activity which has caused recent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in Bali, California and the Canary Islands, the UK's Express reported.

The Brown Dwarf, also known as the Black Star, is believed to have huge gravitational influence and is “pulling and squeezing the Earth”, the report said citing an expert.

“Global seismic activity reaches a peak in the second two weeks of November moving into December 2017. “The predicted backside alignment quake event is scheduled for November 19, 2017, when the Earth passes behind the Sun relative to the Black Star,” said tremor expert Terral Croft.