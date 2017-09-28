close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Switzerland airport launches face-scanning system for border control

Zurich airport launched an automated biometric passport control system on Wednesday to meet an ever increasing capacity demands.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 16:50

Geneva: Zurich airport, the largest in Switzerland, launched an automated biometric passport control system on Wednesday to meet an ever increasing capacity demands and keep queues moving at immigration checks.

The automated border control system was the centerpiece of a recent expansion and revamp of Switzerland`s largest airport worth $8.2 million, Xinhua reported.

Now all passengers over the age of 18 with biometric passports of either Switzerland or countries belonging to the EU or European Economic Area can choose to use the face scanners rather than present their passports to immigration control officers when arriving from outside the Schengen zone.

The whole system takes about ten to 20 seconds for each passenger, which is important for Zurich airport that served a record of 27.7 million passengers last year. 

The system measures the distances between people`s eyes, mouth and other facial features, giving a unique reading for each individual. This data would then provide officials with a means of identifying people and thus detect terrorists or other criminals.

However, to ease data protection concerns, Zurich police said it`s currently a voluntary process and that all scanning data of the passengers are deleted instead of being saved, in a bid to make sure that the system complies with Swiss data protection laws.

Similar systems are already in use at several airports, including Amsterdam. The one at Zurich airport will undergo a trial test for several months before going permanent or that if more scanners are needed to complement the initial eight that have been installed.

TAGS

Switzerland airportFace-scanning systemBorder control

From Zee News

Panasonic launches P99 smartphone at Rs 7,490
Mobiles

Panasonic launches P99 smartphone at Rs 7,490

Earth lost 40% mass during formation
Science

Earth lost 40% mass during formation

Donald Trump aide Kushner registered to vote as a woman: Report
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump aide Kushner registered to vote as a woman: Re...

&#039;Several China&#039;s space missions delayed due to failed rocket&#039;
Space

'Several China's space missions delayed due to fa...

Eating habits of black holes make some galaxies appear brighter
Space

Eating habits of black holes make some galaxies appear brig...

Akhilesh Yadav calls on father, invites him to Samajwadi party meet
Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav calls on father, invites him to Samajwadi pa...

Tarun Tejpal charged with rape, trial to begin on November 21
India

Tarun Tejpal charged with rape, trial to begin on November...

Nitish Kumar performs puja at temples, prays for Bihar&#039;s peace
Bihar

Nitish Kumar performs puja at temples, prays for Bihar...

Karnataka

Congress-JDS coalition bags mayor, deputy major posts in Be...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi