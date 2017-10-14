Sydney-bound Etihad flight with 349 people onboard makes emergency landing

Canberra: An Etihad Airways flight bound for Sydney from Abu Dhabi made an emergency landing in the Australian city of Adelaide on Saturday, after pilots noticed a smoke alarm on board.

The Boeing 777 aircraft was carrying 349 people when pilots made the decision to divert to Adelaide at about 5 aam, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement detailing the diversion, a spokesperson from Etihad Airways said the decision was made with the safety of all passengers and crew in mind after a smoke alarm warning light was illuminated.

The spokesperson added that Etihad Airways flight EY450 would undergo a safety check before it takes to the skies once again.

The fire brigade was kept on alert. Passengers were told they would be making their way to Sydney on domestic flights.