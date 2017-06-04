close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Syria army takes Aleppo town from IS: military source

The capture of Maskana, on the western bank of Lake Assad, comes as part of a major Russian-backed military operation that began in mid-January to drive the jihadists from Aleppo province.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 22:21

Damascus: Syria's army on Sunday seized a key town from the Islamic State group in the east of Aleppo province, a military source said, nearing its goal of expelling the jihadists from the region.

The capture of Maskana, on the western bank of Lake Assad, comes as part of a major Russian-backed military operation that began in mid-January to drive the jihadists from Aleppo province.

"Military units continue to advance in the east of Aleppo province and track down groups of Daesh terrorists," a military source cited by Syrian state media said, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

"Security and stability has been restored to the strategic town of Maskana and a number of areas," the source added.

Maskana was a key target for the Syrian army, and lies around 15 kilometres from neighbouring Raqa province, where the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are expected to soon launch an assault on the IS bastion of Raqa city.

Syria's army is not so far expected to play a role in that operation.

A military source told AFP the "Maskana area is the last important civilian population centre on the eastern border of Aleppo province before Raqa province".

"Whoever controls Maskana controls the axes running between Aleppo city and Raqa city," he added.

IS presence in the east of Aleppo province is now "at its end", he added.

The Syrian army has captured more than 200 towns and villages since it launched its operation in the east of Aleppo province, after retaking the provincial capital in December.

IS now holds just a handful of "scattered villages that can easily be captured in the east and southeast of Aleppo province, in desert areas," said Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government protests.

TAGS

Syria ArmyAleppo townISSyrian MilitarySyrian armyIslamic State groupAleppo province

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Frenchman killed in London attack: French minister Jean-Yve...
World

Frenchman killed in London attack: French minister Jean-Yve...

NIA raids again in Kashmir over terror funding, Pak currency notes recovered from separatists&#039; locations
Jammu and Kashmir

NIA raids again in Kashmir over terror funding, Pak currenc...

BJP leader Sushil Modi writes to Bihar CM, seeks cancellati...
Bihar

BJP leader Sushil Modi writes to Bihar CM, seeks cancellati...

Two held for running fake Aadhaar card racket
Delhi

Two held for running fake Aadhaar card racket

23 aboard sinking barge off Karnataka coast rescued
Karnataka

23 aboard sinking barge off Karnataka coast rescued

Police accidentally shoots civilian during response to London terror attack
EuropeWorld

Police accidentally shoots civilian during response to Lond...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video